City Hall to offset Sh2.8 billion in due bills

Suppliers and contractors owed billions by City Hall can heave a sigh of relief after the City Assembly approved a Sh2.8 billion supplementary budget for the payment of pending bills.The budget, which was approved last week paves way for the funds to be directed towards payment of recurrent pending bills and an allocation of a further Sh859 million for settlement of part of the pending bills owed to development contractors.County Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee chairman Robert Mbatia said the supplementary estimates had been reviewed by the committee following submissions by the finance docket.

“It is now up to the treasury to come up with a list of contractors to be paid. The budget committee and the assembly has played its role and we expect the payments will be made in due time,” said Mbatia. The Sh2.8 billion is part of a total Sh10.8 billion in pending bills owed to contractors and suppliers by City Hall according to a 2018 report by the office of the Auditor General.

