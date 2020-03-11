Britain to fund Sh7b Malindi upgrade

A five-year-urban development plan to revamp and upgrade Malindi town will be implemented at a cost of Sh7 billion.Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi said the project to be financed by the British government under the Sustainable Urban Economic Development programme (Sued) would be implemented in phases. The rehabilitation of the Malindi beach front and the construction of a 5.5 kilometre Lawfords - Vasco da Gama – Marine Park road will cost Sh225 million. Mr Kingi also announced that the British government had disbursed Sh800 million aid for the construction a marine city resort in Malindi. The resort city is similar to Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa. The Sued programme aims to support 10 fastest growing municipalities in the country to develop sustainable urban economic plans and attract investment. Speaking during the unveiling of the plan at the weekend, Kingi said the programme would revive tourism in Malindi, which has been an economic power house of the county. “For the last six years we have witnessed dwindling tourism in Malindi and many hotels have since closed down. This has led to massive job losses, especially among the youth. The local economy is largely supported by the tourism sector,” he said.

Kingi said his administration was also undertaking several projects aimed at returning Malindi to its past and now lost glory. He added that the Sued programme would develop the fishing industry to improve food security, create jobs and boost the economy. Sabaki MCA Edward Dele said they were optimistic the programme would attract industries to process agricultural products since Malindi is rich in mango, cashew nut and coconut farming. The Sued team leader Duncan Onyango presented the plan to the governor, saying his team would develop not only the water front but also improve infrastructure in the town centre and at the Shella fishing village. “We plan to improve the waterfront and leisure pier, formalise waste collection, sludge treatment plant, solar street lighting, bus stops, fishing village, fish and processing plants,” he said. Julius Scott, the head of Sued, said the programme would also be rolled out in other fast growing municipalities such as Bungoma, Eldoret, Isiolo, Iten, Kathwana, Kerugoya, Kisii, Kitui, Lamu, Mandera and Wote.

