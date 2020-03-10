Trader confesses to receiving NYS cash without supplying anything
Ms Nyambura, who trades as Supply Zone Enterprises, in her statement to the EACC said she has been trading with various government agencies since 2015 and won tenders to supply stationery and branded books. She stated that in 2016, she applied for prequalification with NYS, but she was not successful. Nyambura said she was, however, surprised on January 3 when her bank manager at Kenya Commercial Bank informed her that her account had received Sh1,895,366 from NYS. "I wrote to the bank instructing the manager to reverse the transaction to NYS," swore Nyambura.
She said the amount was initially reversed but another deposit was made on February 20, forcing her to report to EACC to recover the money. Documents filed in court showed that NYS paid her company the amount for supplying sugar, meat, bread, powder milk, fresh cabbages, Irish potatoes, pineapples, tomatoes and onions when she does not supply farm produce.
Due to fear that the amount could be withdrawn hurriedly by another person after Nyambura disowned it, EACC yesterday applied for an order to freeze the account, which was granted by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.
