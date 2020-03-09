Emirates gifts travellers with a waiver

Emirates passenger planes at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates.[File}

Emirates Airline has started providing customers with the flexibility of choice and value through its newly introduced waiver policy for all booked tickets between March 7 and 31.This allows customers across its network the choice of changing their travel dates without charge or reissuance fees. The move provides Emirates customers with peace of mind should they decide to change their travel plans due to the evolving COVID-19 situation. Customers can change their booking to any date for travel within an 11-month date range in the same booking class without any penalties. The policy covers all existing destinations across the Emirates network. Emirates Airline Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said the policy will provide convenience to customers, noting that the Emirates Skywards will also offer flexibility to members impacted by the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

