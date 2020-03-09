Contractual dispute: Zamara faces auction over debt
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.On March 1 2018, Zamara wrote to the consultants informing them of its decision to disengage its contractual relationship as a result of peer review assessment conducted by industry experts. Last year, the consultants filed claims for Sh125 million after Zamara failed to pay for works already done, claiming in suit papers that it had completed 75 per cent of the works. AIA demanded Sh76.6 million while Apex Systems Consulting sought Sh49.1 million for its services when they moved to court last year. On January 30, 2020, the Commercial Division of the High Court issued a decree against Zamara Fanaka board of trustees for Sh50 million. The sum has since risen up to Sh52.4 million after Apex consultants claimed a further Sh1.5 million as interest and Sh634,000 as cost of the suit. The abandoned Westlands project was a twin-tower commercial and retail - one with 16 floors and another of 30 floors.
