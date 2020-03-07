Court allows new Kenya Pipeline MD to assume office
SEE ALSO :2020 expectations in NyanzaMr Irungu’s appointment was temporarily stopped on December 10 pending determination of the suit filed by activist Okiya Omtatah. No prove His predecessor, Hudson Andambi’s contract expired on January 2, meaning the KPC top leadership has been operating in a vacuum without a substantive managing director.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Justice Onyango ruled that the activist did not provide sufficient evidence to prove the recruitment process was marred with irregularities or whether the KPC board was not properly constituted to conduct the process. “The applicant failed to prove that the board members were tribal by appointing a person from a certain community. Even if five out of nine members of the board were from the same tribe as claimed by the activist, there is no prove they influenced the MD’s appointment,” ruled Onyango.
SEE ALSO :Kinoti: We'll keep opening old graft suitsOn claims there was no public participation in Mr Irungu’s appointment, the judge ruled that KPC board made several newspaper advertisements and on their website calling for application which gave any member of the public opportunity to air their views. Omtatah argued in his application that the recruitment process was not transparent and accountable since no list of applicants was advertised or publicised.
