Tea farmers to earn less due to overproduction
SEE ALSO :Court orders KTDA to remit employees dues to KPAWUSpeaking during the Farmers Field School (FFS) at Chinga tea factory, Thuku told farmers to get ready for low earning from the produce. “Prices will continue to be on downward trends as long as overproduction persist. The demand is not commensurate with the supply,” the official said. Unfortunately, he said that prices are not likely to improve any time soon adding that this will not be good news for farmers.
He said the key to unlocking the current poor tea prices at international markets was to diversify to other brands like Orthodox, which stood a better chance of fetching better returns. It is for this reason he noted that KTDA had installed an orthodox line at Chinga factory, which is currently processing over 10,000 kilogram of orthodox tea.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru’s new plan to increase money in your pocket"An increased production of Black CTC tea globally was responsible for poor prices, that's why we want to cushion farmers against dependent on one brand," Thuku added.
