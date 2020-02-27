KQ confirms Allan Kilavuka as CEO
SEE ALSO :KQ Board appoints acting Chief Executive Officer“It is particularly gratifying for me that the Board agreed to support the appointment Allan to the full role of substantive CEO. During his short time as acting CEO of KQ, Allan has thrown all his energy on this role, whilst still maintaining his position as the CEO of Jambojet,” he said in a statement. Kilavuka, who has been in corporate management for 23 years will still join the Boards of KQ subsidiary companies and remain in the Board of Jambojet up to March 31, 2020. After this, he will serve as the Kenya Airways representative. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Nairobi and a Postgraduate Certificate in Psychology from the University of Liverpool, UK.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.He took up the position on an acting capacity on December 16, 2019, after Polish expatriate, Sebastian Mikosz left the position citing personal concerns.
