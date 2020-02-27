KRA wins case challenging its enforcement powers
SEE ALSO :KRA nets Sh628 billion in half-year collections"Section 57 allows the information received by KRA to be admissible in civil and criminal cases," noted the statement from KRA. The petitioner had alleged that the provisions are a breach to the constitutional rights to privacy, right not to self-incriminate and right to fair administrative action. Kenya’s tax system is based on self-declaration. KRA said more often, taxpayers do not disclose, either by design or omission, all their sources of income hence the importance of the above sections of the law which authorised KRA to question and interrogate a person’s tax affairs to confirm accuracy.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.KRA argued that the powers were necessary for the investigation and enforcement department to obtain all essential information and take necessary actions to make a fair decision on the tax liability of taxpayers. The High Court observed that the said provisions of the law are only meant to enforce the tax laws after a taxpayer fails self-assessment for tax purposes or shows dishonest.
SEE ALSO :Top KRA officials to lose contractsThe court noted that the Tax Procedures Act has safeguards that ensure taxpayers receive fair administrative action from the tax collector.
