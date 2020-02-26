Mombasa traders in Sh1.5b tax dispute
SEE ALSO :2019 crime in review: The end of the Akasha narcotics empireHowever yesterday, Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti reviewed the Friday terms and settled on a cash bill of Sh2 million. Ms Nyaloti decided to review the bail terms after the traders' lawyer Gikandi Ngibuini said they had already paid Sh10 million to KRA. Mr Ngibuini said his clients were ready to conduct an audit with KRA that will reveal how much they owe the taxman.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“We want an auditor to ascertain the outstanding amount," said Ngibuini. Prosecutor Dennis Shabola said KRA confirmed the two paid the Sh10 million and was not opposed to them being released on a cash bail.
SEE ALSO :Nakumatt CEO gets 10 days court reprieve
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.