Data shows job market haunted by huge skills mismatch
The government has, however, put in place measures to promote the acquisition of technical capabilities in an attempt to address the skills mismatch - where the skills possessed by labour market participants are not the ones required by industry. These efforts include subsidising the cost of getting an education at a technical and vocational institute. There has been plenty of hue and cry from employers about how entry-level employees lack critical attributes, such as communication skills, interpersonal relations and independence. Employees lacking these so-called soft skills have difficulties retaining a job. The private sector has made efforts to bridge the gap through various initiatives, including offering free online training and initiating partnerships with higher education institutions. But the agriculture sector has not drawn similar interest, and the government has not made matters any easier. Starting from the 2006-07 financial year, for instance, the annual allocation to the agricultural sector as a fraction of the country's total budget peaked at 4.5 per cent in 2010-11 before it started trending downwards. By June last year, the allocation had declined to an unprecedented low of 1.5 per cent. Yet agriculture is the mainstay of the country's economy, contributing close to a third of its GDP. In his last term, President Uhuru Kenyatta has tried to right this wrong by coming up with an agenda that targets sectors that are closer to Kenyans' everyday lives. Through the Big Four Agenda, he is targeting improving access to critical healthcare services, quality food, manufacturing jobs and cheaper housing.
