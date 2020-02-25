Katherine Johnson, black NASA mathematician, dies at 101
"Ms Johnson helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color," Bridenstine said in a statement. Early in her career, Johnson used just pen, paper and a slide rule to make calculations on which potentially-deadly missions depended. Along with colleagues, she plotted John Glenn's course when he became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. Before embarking on the mission, Glenn asked that Johnson personally re-check the computer-produced figures on a mechanical calculating machine -- a task that took one and a half days of intense work. NASA said Johnson often told students that "some things will drop out of the public eye and will go away, but there will always be science, engineering and technology. "And there will always, always be mathematics." Black women at first used separate office, dining and bathroom facilities, but their abilities won them a level of acceptance ay NASA that was ahead of its time in the US. "NASA was a very professional organization," Johnson was quoted as saying in 2010. "They didn't have time to be concerned about what color I was." "Hidden Figures" also told the stories of fellow pioneers Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, and the key role they played in the Space Race. Johnson retired from NASA in 1986.
