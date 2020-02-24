XAU/USD Breaks out of recent range
Traditionally inversely correlated to stocks, Gold has been stuck in a similar tug of war between Coronavirus fears and central bank support. Weighed down by recent fiscal stimulus, bullish stock markets and a US Dollar Index at 5-month highs, the safe-haven XAUUSD slipped to USD1,580 on Monday but has since rallied to month-to-date highs following a profit warning from Apple. The yellow metal now trades marginally short of USD1,612, March 2013's resistance and May 2011's support. A pivotal level for the sentiment of technical investors.
Technical Momentum to the Upside for Oils Last week saw Brent and WTI rally 5.2 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively, the largest weekly gain since September. Despite a pullback from recent highs, investors will be eager to determine whether recent demand spells the end of a torrid 5-week downtrend. Supported by technical momentum and the OPEC toying with the idea of emergency production cuts, keep an eye on continued demand for the watched commodity. Following a breakout from the yearly downward channel, a break above last week's USD52.63 high could spell a rotation back towards USD60.00 for WTI. Most notably in Forex markets, EURUSD has slipped to 1.0784, the lowest level since April 2017. Brexit deal uncertainty and weak ZEW sentiment data out of Germany has ensured the common currency remains in a firm downtrend. The next level of technical support is 1.0775, a closure of April 2017's Macron gap. A key area to monitor for short covering following recent price action.
