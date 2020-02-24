Parents warn kids against YouTube 'killer Jump Trip Challenge' after two deaths

Mums and dads have taken to social media to warn kids about the Jump Trip Challenge or Skull-Breaker which has appeared on YouTube and TikTok.Parents are desperate to halt the spread of a dangerous new 'challenge' making its way through schools - with two kids having already died. Videos of the Jump Trip Challenge or Skull-Breaker show how unassuming victims are taking into jumping up before their feet are pulled away meaning they land on their heads and spines. Sites like YouTube and TikTok are hosting clips of the dangerous stunt with British children now at risk after the trick proved fatal for two children abroad. Mums and dads have taken to social media to warn kids about the challenge and one group of nurses in Berlin made their own video after treating victims. In the videos two people ask a third if they can jump as high as them and when they try they make them crash land. In the clip under the title Skull Breaker Challenge, the nurses showed the jump, but instead of then kicking away anyone’s legs they wag their fingers telling people not to do it.

Emanuela Medeiros, 16, is one of two youngsters to die in the challenge last November at the Antônio Fagundes Municipal School in Mossoró, Brazil. One London teacher said: “Lots of children in Britain are now aware of this stunt - but some of them may try to trick potential victims who don’t know about it into doing it. “A lot have now either seen it on social media or seen other kids already try it at their school and some of themwill be stupid enough to try and catch someone out. “It means it’s only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured if potential victims aren’t made aware of it. “It totally relies on the victim being unaware of it. “If they know what is happening then they won’t fall for it, so the best option seems to be to quickly alert everyone.” Medics said crashing down on to a floor could lead to anything from concussion, to fractures, an intracranial haemorrhage, permanent brain damage or even death. The Daily Star found videos of suffering victims that had remained on YouTube, although a spokesman for TikTok said they had been removing them. It appeared that although TikTok took clips down new ones are popping up. A TikTok spokeswoman said: “The safety and well-being of our users is a top priority at TikTok. “We do not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies dangerous challenges that might lead to injury and will remove any such reported content.” After TikTok issued the statement the Star found another clip on its app of a victim caught out, another of three young men telling others not to try it, and the nurses’ warning video. However, the next day the one of the person tricked had been taken down, while the nurse one was left on. In Flori­da, par­ents of one vic­tim pressed charges against two Seabreeze High School stu­dents who per­formed the chal­lenge on their daugh­ter.

