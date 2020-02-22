Toyota Kenya to add more car models to local assembly line
"We offer after-sale services, the follow up helping us learn customer preferences and satisfaction. We are able to offer guidelines to our customers and satisfy their complementary needs. Follow-ups on sales, as well as having a broad web of connections, are important in maintaining our market share," he said. According to data shared by Mr Reel, Toyota Kenya had 24 percent of the total market share for trucks and buses in 2019, trailing Isuzu which had 38 percent. In a category that excluded trucks and buses, Toyota was the market leader with 49 per cent of the share market, Isuzu coming second at 17 percent. The government lease share has also boosted Toyota Kenya's market in previous years, with 1380 vehicles procured in 2018. Mr Reel further lauded the government which contributes to 35 percent of the total Toyota market share. The procurement is split between the county and national governments. He expressed his gratitude towards the government for paying part of the pending bills in January, which has eased compensation by county government to contractors, Toyota Kenya being part of the affected. Toyota Kenya, which has boosted police fleet availability from 35 percent to 97 percent, offers the government of Kenya drivers' training, so far having trained 3,000 drivers across 41 counties. The company said they were supporting local industries and contributing actively to the achievement of the Big 4 agenda, being active players in manufacturing. They are also seeking partnership with local industries to identify parts of their vehicles that can be manufactured locally.
