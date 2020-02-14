Locusts plague more counties

NYS servicemen from Gilgil barracks are taken through the process of fighting desert locusts which have currently invaded seventeen counties in the country. Under the joint exercise by the State and FAO, the NYS officers will be used in ground spraying in six counties to contain the spreading pests. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The number of counties affected by desert locusts has risen from three to 17 in the last three months, with fears that the number could rise in the coming days.According to the latest data from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in terms of landmass, 75 per cent of the country has been affected. As a result, the government and FAO are working with 600 National Youth Service servicemen to deal with the swarms in six counties that have been the hardest hit. This emerged during the launch of a training programme for the servicemen at the NYS training college in Gilgil yesterday.

According to Kello Harsama, the administration secretary in the State Department of Crops, the insect is a major threat to food security in the country. He noted that ongoing efforts to use aerial spraying had not been successful, hence the need to deploy ground spraying using the NYS officers. “In December last year, only three counties were affected, but this has risen to 17, meaning 75 per cent of landmass is under threat from this pest,” Mr Harsama said.

Addressing the servicemen, Harsama said the ground exercise would be carried out in Isiolo, Turkana, Machakos, Marsabit, Garissa and Wajir counties. “We have been using aerial spraying for the last three months and this has not been effective, and we have decided to use ground spraying as it is more effective.”

According to FAO country representative Tobias Takavarasha, the desert locust has invaded six other countries, with Somalia and Ethiopia being the hardest hit. “Apart from Kenya, other affected countries are Uganda, Tanzania, Yemen, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia, hence the need for urgent action,” he said. Dr Takavarasha added that the food organisation was keen to support the country through funding, capacity building, provision of information and offering expertise in containing the spread of the locusts. A director with the NYS, Shock Amudavi, said training for the spraying exercise would be carried out in Gilgil and Yatta, with each college providing about 300 servicemen.

