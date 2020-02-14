Locusts plague more counties
SEE ALSO :Rice variety exceeds pishori in productionAccording to Kello Harsama, the administration secretary in the State Department of Crops, the insect is a major threat to food security in the country. He noted that ongoing efforts to use aerial spraying had not been successful, hence the need to deploy ground spraying using the NYS officers. “In December last year, only three counties were affected, but this has risen to 17, meaning 75 per cent of landmass is under threat from this pest,” Mr Harsama said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Addressing the servicemen, Harsama said the ground exercise would be carried out in Isiolo, Turkana, Machakos, Marsabit, Garissa and Wajir counties. “We have been using aerial spraying for the last three months and this has not been effective, and we have decided to use ground spraying as it is more effective.”
SEE ALSO :Expenses should not be a reason to spare locustsAccording to FAO country representative Tobias Takavarasha, the desert locust has invaded six other countries, with Somalia and Ethiopia being the hardest hit. “Apart from Kenya, other affected countries are Uganda, Tanzania, Yemen, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Somalia, hence the need for urgent action,” he said. Dr Takavarasha added that the food organisation was keen to support the country through funding, capacity building, provision of information and offering expertise in containing the spread of the locusts. A director with the NYS, Shock Amudavi, said training for the spraying exercise would be carried out in Gilgil and Yatta, with each college providing about 300 servicemen.
