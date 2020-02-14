Samboja suspends projects over pending bills

Governor Granton Samboja’s administration has suspended development projects until pending bills worth Sh650 million are cleared.The bills have been accumulating since 2013. “We have suspended the implementation of development projects in the current 2019-2020 budget to settle debts owed to contractors and supplier,” said Finance and Planning Executive Andrew Kubo yesterday. Kubo announced this yesterday in Mwatate during a public forum on a guide to next year’s (2010/2021) budgeting process.

According to Kubo, only projects implemented under conditional grants and the fuel levy will continue. The county is rushing against time to clear pending bills by the end of June this year after falling behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deadline of June last year. “There will be no short cut in the payment of the pending bills. We do not want the executive to abuse the presidential executive again,” said Speaker Meshack Maganga.

