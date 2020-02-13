Murang’a to boost youth artisans

Masons working at General Ihura Stadium in Murang'a. They are erecting a perimeter fence that was abandoned after the facility was converted to a rehabilitation centre for alcoholic and drug addicts. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The Murang’a County government has said it will use Sh100 million in the next four months to fund Jua Kali artisans.To qualify for the funding, applicants will need to have graduated from short-time artisan courses that have been offered free of charge in area polytechnics. Governor Mwangi wa Iria said the programme, which is now in its second year, has seen 30,000 youth trained in various courses, including plumbing, masonry, carpentry and electrical installations. He said the cash would be used to buy tool kits and enable the youth to access capital from the county government. “We have a situation where our masons, carpenters, electric artisans and plumbers are elderly. This has been occasioned by the craze for parallel degrees offered in our universities, as well as in technical institutes,” said the governor.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.