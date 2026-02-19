UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew

Audio By Vocalize
Britain's former prince Andrew Mountbatten has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, police said Thursday.
Officers were searching two addresses, one in eastern England and one west of London, following the arrest of ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," Thames Valley Police said in a statement, without naming the disgraced ex-royal.
New revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files appear to show Andrew sent the convicted US sex offender potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.