The Standard

UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew

By AFP | Feb. 19, 2026
UK police arrest former Prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct, over alleged sharing of information with Jeffrey Epstein while he was Trade envoy. [AFP]

Britain's former prince Andrew Mountbatten has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, police said Thursday.

Officers were searching two addresses, one in eastern England and one west of London, following the arrest of ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk," Thames Valley Police said in a statement, without naming the disgraced ex-royal.

New revelations in the Jeffrey Epstein files appear to show Andrew sent the convicted US sex offender potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.

