Kenya in top five clean energy investors
"Kenya and to a lesser extent South Africa were primarily responsible, accounting for just under two-thirds of the 2018 total," noted the report. However, this was just over one-tenth of the total foreign flows Africa received from between 2018 and 2019. "[Yet] Climatescope nations account for 82 per cent of the global population and produce about two-thirds of global CO2 emissions," noted NEF. This forced the countries to step up efforts where in 2018, developing nations added up to 201GW of new power-generating capacity to their grids with clean energy (non-large hydro renewables) accounting for just over half the total at 107GW. "Among the clean technologies, solar led the way with 66GW installed in 2018, followed by wind with 29GW. Small hydro, biomass and geothermal combined saw 12GW added to emerging economies," said the report. Fossil fuel-fired capacity, on the other hand, accounted for just a third of all new capacity added in developing nations in 2018. As to the source of clean energy financing, the study conducted in November 2019 found that up to 73 per cent of such funds come from outside as 23 per cent were domestic sources. To arrive at the ranking, the study assessed a total of 104 developing nations on up to 167 indicators where India tops followed by Chile, Brazil, China and Kenya.
