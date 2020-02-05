Teenage girl suffers 'life-threatening' throat swelling 'linked to vaping'
The tests found no evidence of a fungal, bacterial or viral infection, leaving the doctors baffled. However, in speaking with doctors, the teen admitted that she had used candy and fruit-flavoured e-cigarettes three to five times with her friends in the months leading up to her symptoms. While this doesn't necessarily prove that vaping was behind her symptoms, the researchers suggested that it was 'plausible.' Dr Kathleen Ferrer, senior author of the study, said: "This teenager's use of e-cigarettes is the most plausible reason for this subacute epiglottitis diagnosis, a condition that can become life-threatening. "This unusual case adds to a growing list of toxic effects attributable to vaping. While we normally investigate infectious triggers, like Streptococci, Staphylococci and Haemophilus, we and other health care providers should also consider e-cigarettes as we evaluate oro-respiratory complaints." The case report comes shortly after a teen in Canada developed an irreversible condition known as 'popcorn lung' after vaping for just five months.
