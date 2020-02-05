Beware of fraudsters, warns EPRA

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director-General Pavel Oimeke

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has raised alarm over impostors soliciting money to process and reinstate suspended licenses.In a notice noted that the fraudsters are asking the licensees to send them money in exchange for quick processing of license application and reinstatement of purportedly suspended licenses. “Licensees are advised to stay vigilant to avoid these extortionists and can verify their license status on EPRA’s online portal. Additionally, licensees are advised not to share their usernames and passwords,” reads a notice from EPRA’s communication department. The licensees are also advised to confirm the identity of employees by sending their ID numbers to shortcode 40850.

