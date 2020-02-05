Exporters get EU trade tips

Kenyan exporters have been urged to diversify and increase value addition to bridge the trade imbalance with Germany.Deputy Head of Mission in Berlin Esther Mungai said while trade ties with the larger European market have improved in recent years, Kenya is still at a disadvantage. The country had a trade deficit of Sh87.8 billion to the European Union as of 2018, with exports to key market standing at Sh131.1 billion, while imports were at Sh218.9 billion. Speaking at the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin ahead of today’s opening of this year’s edition of Fruit Logistica Trade Fair, Ms Mungai said Germany is one of Kenya’s key markets for vegetables, tea, coffee, fruits and nuts, tobacco and canned fruit juices.

“I am happy to note that more Kenyan exporters are making inroads to the EU market. Germany recognises Kenya as the most important trading partner in East Africa,” she said.Fruit Logistica, an international trade fair for fruits and vegetable global marketing, will feature more than 3,000 companies from around the world. Participants will include global players as well as small and medium-sized suppliers.

Kenya will be represented by 40 companies that will be seeking expand their market share as well as value addition opportunities in the EU markets. During the three-day trade fair, Kenyan exhibitors also stand to benefit from special match-making sessions through the German-African Business Association (Afrika-Verein der deutschen Wirtschaft), a foreign trade association representing German companies and institutions with an interest in Africa. The association advocates a new conception of Africa in Germany as a continent of opportunity.

The Kenya Exports Promotion and Branding Agency has also organied a trade mission on the side-lines of the trade fair to deepen trade relations.

