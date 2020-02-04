The International Monetary Fund (IMF) supports China's efforts to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak, and is confident that China's economy "remains resilient," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.
In a statement on Twitter and a similar one on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, the IMF chief expressed that "our deep sympathies to all those affected by the serious situation related to #Coronavirus."
"We support China's efforts to respond, including recent fiscal, monetary, and financial actions," Georgieva said. "We are confident that China's economy remains resilient."
In a recent press briefing, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice had also shown support for China's battle against the outbreak, noting that Chinese authorities are clearly "taking this very seriously."