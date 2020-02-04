Scanners cut cargo congestion by 40pc
SEE ALSO :KRA nets Sh628 billion in half-year collectionsHe said that the technology has also helped to improve the security of the goods on transit as well as exposed and eliminated unscrupulous KRA officials. From the central data centre, KRA can now monitor the movement of the goods electronically and avert any danger or risks to the cargo. Dr Mikuriya lauded KRA for embracing technology. He said Kenya is key in the economic block for the eastern part of Africa.
He said Kenya is key in the economic block for the eastern part of Africa. "Kenya is the centre of economic and business in East Africa. I applaud Kenya for joining the smart border trade, and by embracing the fast-growing global technology that is embraced worldwide, Kenya's progress in is good for business in the region," said Mikuriya. The visit comes hot on the heels of the recently-concluded Middle East and North Africa regional workshop on cross-border e-commerce held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
SEE ALSO :Top KRA officials to lose contractsMikuriya is in the country to assess KRA’s customs programmes supported by the global body. He has been serving as the secretary general since January 2009. Before joining the WCO, Mikuriya worked for Japan’s Ministry of Finance for 25 years. Safari said the customs department has fostered economic competitiveness, revenue collection and protection of society from illicit trade. He said the taxman has made progress on the ongoing efforts to integrate international and regional customs.
