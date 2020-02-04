Scanners cut cargo congestion by 40pc

The installation of new scanning and verification points has eased and fast-tracked the movement of goods across the country and along major highways.Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said this has reduced its cargo verification time by 40 per cent. Scanning of goods is at almost 90 per cent. This is after the taxman also installed a new Integrated Scanner Command Centre. KRA’s Commissioner, Customs and Border Control, Kevin Safari made the revelations when he hosted the Secretary General World Customs Organisation (WCO) Kunio Mukuriya at the centre. “Since the inception of the new technology, we have greatly reduced the congestion and delays that were previously experienced at the collections points,” said Mr Safari at the Times Towers, KRA headquarters.

He said that the technology has also helped to improve the security of the goods on transit as well as exposed and eliminated unscrupulous KRA officials. From the central data centre, KRA can now monitor the movement of the goods electronically and avert any danger or risks to the cargo. Dr Mikuriya lauded KRA for embracing technology. He said Kenya is key in the economic block for the eastern part of Africa.

“Kenya is the centre of economic and business in East Africa. I applaud Kenya for joining the smart border trade, and by embracing the fast-growing global technology that is embraced worldwide, Kenya’s progress in is good for business in the region,” said Mikuriya. The visit comes hot on the heels of the recently-concluded Middle East and North Africa regional workshop on cross-border e-commerce held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Mikuriya is in the country to assess KRA’s customs programmes supported by the global body. He has been serving as the secretary general since January 2009. Before joining the WCO, Mikuriya worked for Japan’s Ministry of Finance for 25 years. Safari said the customs department has fostered economic competitiveness, revenue collection and protection of society from illicit trade. He said the taxman has made progress on the ongoing efforts to integrate international and regional customs.

