African economic growth to accelerate to around 4 per cent over next two years -AfDB
SEE ALSO :AfDB gives Kenya Sh38 billion loan for link road to TanzaniaEast Africa was the fastest-growing region in 2019 at 5 per cent, and six African countries were among the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies: Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Tanzania and Benin. Southern Africa posted the slowest growth in 2019 at just 0.7 per cent, held back by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth and a nearly 13 per cent contraction in Zimbabwe. The report said that higher oil prices were a significant contributor to growth last year. However, it added that only a third of countries have achieved inclusive growth and that, based on current trends, Africa is not on track to meet an international goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.