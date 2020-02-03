Auctioneer targets ocean research ship to pay ex-MD
In seeking the execution orders, Okemwo accused Kemfri of refusing to pay him. He sought an order to auction the institute's property to recover the monies. Last week, the court approved the decree to seize and sell Kemfri's property to pay the debt. Mombasa-based Auckland auctioneers have also identified heavy laboratory equipment, motor vehicles, research ship RV Utafiti in Kisumu and office furniture for seizure if the institute fails to obey the court order to pay Okemwo. The auctioneer, acting on Mombasa deputy registrar's order, has given the institute 14 days from January 29 to settle the award to Okemwo, or face the auctioneer's hammer. "If Kemfri fails to pay Sh81.9 million after 14 days, the auction will take place by way of attachment and sale by public auction of the defendants movable property, office goods, research vessels ship MV Mtafiti, two ships RV Uvumbuzi and RV Utafiti in Kisumu, heavy laboratory equipment and motor vehicles in Mombasa and other stations in the country," said the registrar. Okemwo was awarded the amount by Justice James Rika in 2012 after he moved to court accusing the institute of failing to reinstate him following the determination of the criminal case against the State. In his case before the Labour Court, Okemwo complained that the institute had accused him of committing criminal acts, which they failed to prove.
