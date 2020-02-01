Jumia to run ads on its platform

Managing Director Jumia Kenya Sam Chapatte.

Jumia will invite brands and corporate organisations to advertise on its online platform, Chief Executive Sam Chappatte has said.At the unveiling of Jumia Advertising Services in Nairobi yesterday, Mr Chappatte (pictured) said the e-commerce firm intends to open up its extensive logistics network to third parties. “Twenty per cent of our active internet users in Kenya are on Jumia each month. We know our customers well and can use this to present relevant adverts for them,” he said. “This can enable our customers discover relevant products and services, and will become a powerful digital marketing channel for advertisers,” he said.

Jumia, launched in 2012 in Lagos, Nigeria, and is now in 11 African countries, is the continent’s largest e-commerce platform. It has more than 5,000 staff and is targeting creation of three million direct and indirect jobs in the continent by 2025. “Customer shipping fees have reduced by over 50 per cent. Access to products and services is now easier. We have focused on providing goods that people need most,” said Mr Chappatte. Jumia said they had 1.1 billion page views in 2019, with three million unique visitors every month.

Wairimu Nduhiu, director of digital media at GroupM, lauded Jumia for the success that two advertisements that Scangroup ran through Jumia’s online platform achieved.

