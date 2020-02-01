Jumia to run ads on its platform
SEE ALSO :Jumia looks to services, platforms to halt slideJumia, launched in 2012 in Lagos, Nigeria, and is now in 11 African countries, is the continent’s largest e-commerce platform. It has more than 5,000 staff and is targeting creation of three million direct and indirect jobs in the continent by 2025. “Customer shipping fees have reduced by over 50 per cent. Access to products and services is now easier. We have focused on providing goods that people need most,” said Mr Chappatte. Jumia said they had 1.1 billion page views in 2019, with three million unique visitors every month.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Wairimu Nduhiu, director of digital media at GroupM, lauded Jumia for the success that two advertisements that Scangroup ran through Jumia’s online platform achieved.
