Jambojet woos customers with offer

Jambojet CEO Allan Kilavuka during the unveiling of the new Aircraft De Havilland Dash 8-Q400. [Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Low-cost carrier Jambojet has unveiled a new package aimed at boosting bookings. Under the Shukrani package, customers who make group bookings of 15 and above will be offered one free seat.“We have seen an increased interest in special requests from groups and a need to offer a tailor-made product for this customer segment,” said Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka in a statement yesterday.

