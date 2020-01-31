A workers union has backed the new management of Mumias Sugar Company.
The Kenya Union of Sugar Plantation and Allied Workers said yesterday the new receiver managers from KCB Group are on the right track, with the miller’s molasses plant set to begin operations.
Secretary-General Francis Wangara said in Kisumu the new managers have demonstrated they are capable of turning around the miller’s fortunes.
“We are urging all stakeholders to support the current leadership of Mumias Sugar factory,” said Wangara.