DTB Bank Kenya taps anti money laundering expert for board role

Financial solutions provider Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited has retained a globally renowned anti-money laundering and banking operations expert as a non-executive Director.As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the Bank’s corporate governance structure and capacity, the DTB Kenya Board has tapped the services of Mr Sagheer Mufti a former Citi Bank Global Head of Anti Money Laundering Operations. Mr Mufti is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer for HBL (formerly Habib) in Pakistan. Speaking when he confirmed the appointment, DTB’s Chairman Mr Linus Gitahi said the entry of Mr Mufti in the DTB Board would significantly expand the board’s capacity to provide dynamic leadership and oversight. “The board is pleased to welcome Mr Mufti who has a set of rare skills and will undoubtedly contribute to the Board’s diversity,” Mr Gitahi said. A professional Banker with close to four decades’ experience, Mr Mufti holds a Masters in Business Administration from the George Washington University. He is responsible for building a corporate culture based on operational excellence and technology capabilities for over 14 million clients served by the Bank in over 20 countries. Before joining HBL, Mr Mufti served as the COO for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) based in Abu Dhabi. He had previously served Citi for more than 34 years in different management and leadership roles. While at Citi, Mr Mufti, led various enterprise transformation programs and business redesign responsibilities at a global level rising to serve as the Global Head of Anti Money Laundering operations.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.