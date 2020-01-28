Kenya's economy to grow 6.2 per cent in 2020, central bank says
Kenya's trade with other African countries "has a stabilising effect. It offers a sense of security," Njoroge said. On Monday, the central bank cut the benchmark lending rate for the second meeting in a row, to 8.25 per cent from 8.50 per cent. It said the economy was operating below potential and it saw room for a more accommodative monetary policy. The finance ministry said earlier this month economic growth probably slowed to 5.6 per cent last year, from 6.3 per cent a year earlier, compared with government's initial estimate of about 6 per cent.
The ministry forecasts growth of 6.1 per cent this year, rising to 7 per cent per annum in the medium term. But concern has been growing over increasing public debt. Hundreds of mismanaged infrastructure projects have stalled and it will cost around $10 billion to revive them, the International Monetary Fund said this month.
