Policeman wins house in M-Pesa promotion

Safaricom Chief Corporate Security Officer Nicholas Mulila (left) hands over a dummy key to Reuben Komen Keitany. [Courtesy]

Safaricom has handed over the first apartment in the ongoing Lipa Na M-Pesa promotion.Reuben Keitany, a police officer in Kwale County, is the first owner of the 3-bedroom apartments located in Nairobi’s Riruta neighbourhood. “Emerging as first winner of the three-bedroom apartment has come as a sweet surprise and is a great way to start 2020. I plan to keep the house as a family home for me, my wife and five children,” said Keitany. It is the second time lucky for Reuben who previously won a Neon 4 smartphone in a Safaricom promotion in 2017.

Safaricom also rewarded more than 40 Lipa Na M-Pesa merchants with tuk-tuks as part of the promotion, with five businesses in each across the eight regions named the winners. “The promotion seeks to reward our customers for using the service and seeks to encourage more Kenyans to switch to cashless payments in the war against cash,” said Nicholas Mulila, Chief Corporate Security Officer, Safaricom.

