Kuria border post to be expanded on new land
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Residents of Nyamtiro endorsed the project during the meeting. “The community has already given out 10 acres of land which will be paid for by CDF to enable the project to start. We know the entire community will benefit from this border post,” said a local resident, Mwita Marwa. Kitayama said there was a provision in law allwoing CDF to finance such a project. “Tax collection will rise because those who have been avoiding paying tax by using illegal routes will now have nowhere to hide,” he said. KRA Acting Western Regional Coordinator John Orioro said they were happy with the good gesture from the MP and the local community and would ensure the new border post was built. “KRA is ready to deliver on its mandate. I urge the community to treat customs officials as their brothers and sisters. Our mandate is to safeguard Kenyan borders and collect revenue which will eventually help in improving economic growth,” he said.
