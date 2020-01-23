Installation of Sea cable linking Kenya and Djibouti starts

Installation of a sea cable that will link Kenya and Djibouti has started at La Siesta Beach - Djibouti. The Djibouti Africa Regional Express 1 (DARE1) submarine cable system will be managed by Djibouti Telecom, Somtel, Telkom Kenya and SubCom. With a design capacity of more than 36 terabits per second (Tbps) and 4,854 km long, the DARE1 cable will interconnect Kenya and Djibouti, offering a strategic alternative in the routing of traffic as well as the handling of increased continuity capacity to East Africa. “The DARE 1 Cable System will boost Kenya’s current capacity, given that it will be the largest, it will also provide an alternative redundant international connection, more important powered by newer and more reliable technology,” says Telkom Kenya’s MD for the Carrier Services Division, Kebaso Mokogi. In addition to the installation of the trunk, the installation of the two branch legs to the system’s four landing stations has also commenced. The landing stations, located in Djibouti (Djibouti), Bosaso (Puntland), Mogadishu (Somalia), and Mombasa (Kenya), will help enhance connectivity in the East African region, enabling more efficient communications.

There are two installation vessels executing the project with marine operations scheduled for completion in March 2020. While the marine vessels and crew work to install the trunk and branches, installation of the terrestrial cable and terminal equipment that will be used for the DARE1 system, is also underway.

