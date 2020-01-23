Expert explains why you should always fill up your fuel tank to the full amount

It is common for motorists to fill their tanks as and when they're driving - but experts have warned that only topping up in small amounts could actually be dangerous - and incredibly expensive.In a safety warning, drivers are being told that topping up in small doses could cause your car to suddenly break down while travelling at over 70mph. This is because running your car on low fuel can cause the engine to become clogged and eventually blocked which could lead to a vehicle suddenly seizing on the motorway. The warning comes after one woman told The Express her car stopped working mid-way through a journey due to an issue with the fuel tank.

It later transpired that her frequent Sh2600 top-ups had caused damage to the car's fuel filler - which became blocked with sediments that had built up over time. This caused her vehicle to cut out while travelling on a 70mph motorway. The road user managed to move the car over to the hard shoulder for a safe stop, however it's a key example of how a common mistake can lead to catastrophe.

Motorists are warned to never drive their car on 'fumes' and always make sure they have good quality petrol in their fuel tank. Oil deposits and bad quality always falls to the bottom of a fuel tank and should not be pumped around the vehicle for a prolonged period.

The small debris can damage the fuel filler which could overheat the fuel pump and cause damage to a car. A clogged engine will cause the car to quickly cut out which could cause a major road accident. Fuel pump repairs can be high but costs could spiral depending on the size of the vehicle. Breakdown repair teams may also need to be called out which could add extra costs onto the overall bill. A statement on AutoProtect's website urges motorists not to drive on a low tank to avoid any complications on the road. "Consistently driving your car on low fuel can cause a number of internal issues for your vehicle over time," the site explains. "Petrol in an empty fuel tank can collect debris that has built up over time and when this is pumped through your vehicle it can clog up various components such as your fuel pump and filter. "A low tank can also lead to the vehicle pumping air, which may also cause issues for your fuel pump and other components that require fuel to function."

