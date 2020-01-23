Sh30million set aside for constructing Teachers college and TTI

The National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) has allocated Sh25 million to two projects in Lurambi Constituency.According to Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, the money will go into the construction of a teachers' training college and a technical training institute. Mr Khamala, who spoke yesterday in Emurumba Primary School, said the teachers' college would be built in Butsotso Central ward. He said the college would be put up by mid-2021 at a cost of Sh10 million. It is expected to start admitting students immediately. The technical training institute will be constructed in Butsotso East ward. It will cost Sh15 million, according Khamala. "The first admission at the training institute will be in September 2021," said Khamala, adding: "The two projects will improve the lives of local communities." He urged investors to construct hostels in anticipation for students in the institutions. “We have Masinde Muliro University that has changed the lives of people in Shieywe, Mahiakalo and Shirere wards," said Khamala.

"These new institutions will serve Butsotso Central and East wards. They are going to change the faces of these two wards.”

