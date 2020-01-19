Rwanda GDP to grow 8 per cent in 2020, IMF
SEE ALSO :IMF lowers Kenya’s economic forecastFactors that could slow growth include high fuel prices, unpredictable weather and regional issues, the IMF said in a statement late on Friday. It did not elaborate on those regional issues. Early last year, Rwanda closed its main border crossing with neighbouring Uganda. It was briefly re-opened to cargo trucks in June but then closed again.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Rwandans were banned from travelling to Uganda, which has accused Rwanda of effectively imposing a trade embargo. In August, the two countries’ presidents signed a pact agreeing the two sides would respect each other’s sovereignty, refrain from action that destabilises the other’s territory, and resume cross-border activities.
