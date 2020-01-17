KNCCI boss leads resource mobilisation for great lakes meet

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, announced a USD100,000 (Sh10 million) commitment from Ugandan Government to support the coming Great Lakes Investment and Trade Conference (GLITC), scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda on 18th March to 20th March 2020.Leading a resource mobilisation meeting in Kampala, Uganda, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia urged the Ugandan business community to support the GLITC financially, while encouraging them to attend the conference too. “…If we are to make GLITC process a regular feature of our work, it is important to achieve national and regional ownership of the process. As we normally say in the chamber movement, “Trade Unites Nations” and the event in Kigali is expected to extend our networks and outreach for market expansion, investment and regional cohesion. The private sector is an important addition in the achievement of the Pact for Peace, Security and Development in the Great Lakes region,” said Ngatia. KNCCI boss committed that his organisation is focused on the expansion of trade across borders with specific focus on women and youth.

KNCCI is a signatory to the Commitment Charter to support the implementation of the Kenya National Integrated Export Promotion and Development Strategy to enhance market access, address the policy challenges in cross border trade and make recommendations for their elimination. One of the key outcomes of the meeting, which was attended by government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as high level private sector members, was the establishment of “Partnerships Conferences” to actualise the conference and to specify projects and financial contributions for the GLITC’s overall success.

