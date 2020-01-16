The Hibiscus magic

Few plants surpass hibiscus for beauty, colour and versatility. With only a little care, hibiscus can provide non-stop bloom from January to December. They need a sunny location for optimum performance. Six to eight hours of direct sunlight daily is optimum. The more sun exposure hibiscus receives; the more watering will be needed. Some varieties bloom better in containers than on open ground beds. The biggest problem you are likely to face when growing hibiscus, especially in containers, is drying out. Flower buds will drop and the foliage will decline and yellow as soon as the soils around the roots dry out. Hence, hibiscus in pots will need lots of water during the hottest months.

They also require slightly acidic soil.

