Nairobi County Secretary to be grilled by EACC over fresh Pending bills probe

Nairobi County Secretary Leboo Morintat is today expected to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over alleged irregular payment of pending bills.On Monday, the anti-graft agency wrote to City Hall demanding crucial documents that would shed light on a payment process that was mired in controversy following claims that officials were seeking kickbacks. “The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is conducting investigations into the above subject matter. To facilitate this, you are required to avail the relevant documents and information,” reads the letter by EACC Chief Executive Twalib Mbarak. Mr Morintat is expected to provide a list of pending bills or debts to suppliers and contractors, which include the names of companies, services rendered and goods supplied, as well as the period and amounts owed.

City Hall is also expected to provide a list of all payments made between December 1 last year and January 13, and include details of what was provided and the amounts owed. Verified and confirmed “You are further required to provide the outstanding bills due to suppliers/contractors cleared, verified and confirmed by the Office of the Auditor General, and any other relevant information on the pending bills,” reads the letter.

A source at the agency who sought anonymity revealed that EACC had gathered intelligence showing that contractors had to pay kickbacks to some county officials to have their bills cleared. When reached for comment, Morintat said he would present the documents as requested by the anti-graft body.

“Nairobi County follows the law in its operations. I will avail the documents as requested,” he said. At the same time, three county officials are set to appear before EACC today for grilling over allegations of procurement irregularities in the construction and completion of four stadia in the capital. They are Supply Chain Management Acting Director Leonard Biwott, Urban Housing and Renewal Chief Officer Stephen Mwangi, and Sports, Culture and Social Services Officer Rachael Ngigi. They will record statements over a Sh1 billion contract awarded to Scanjet Construction Ltd for the construction of the stadia in Kawangware (Sh250 million), Kihumbuini (Sh250 million), Ziwani (Sh186.6 million) and Dandora (Sh350 million) during the 2017-18 financial year. Another group comprising Evelyne Kerubo, JN Muchina and Janet Ouko will record their statements with the commission on Friday.

