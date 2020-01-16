Choppies’ bid to stop case with former employees flop
SEE ALSO :Union seeks Sh25m staff dues from ChoppiesTermination letters signed by the company’s Human Resource Manager Joshua Were cited redundancy. After the workers moved to court, the retailer was ordered to deposit Sh7 million as security with the Kisumu court, a move it had challenged in its application. The ex-employees had filed for the money to be deposited with the court as they feared that the Botswana-based supermarket could fold up without clearing their dues. The supermarket is grappling with a major financial crisis and was last year forced to close down its Kiambu branch just days after the closure of the Bungoma town branch.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Kenya Union of Commercial, Food and Allied Workers (KUCFAW) had accused the retailer of not paying its workers. The firm has also struggled to pay suppliers for some time, forcing them to pull their products off the shelves. The supermarket’s woes mirror those of local retailers Nakumatt and Uchumi that are on the brink of collapse.
SEE ALSO :How death of supermarkets has ruined thousands of livesKUCFAW has sought to be enjoined in the Kisumu suit, which it wants to be consolidated with the one in Nairobi. “We have a similar case in Nairobi whose proceedings have commenced, and I pray that the two cases be consolidated,” said lawyer Henry Nyumba for the union.
