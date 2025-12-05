×
Let me tell you: Kikamba goes global at VFS, as attendants keep it real

By Peter Kimani | Dec. 5, 2025
Blue and red passports. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

I recently applied and received a visa to the United Kingdom, where I hope to visit before the snow blizzards descend by Christmas. I can only endure a degree of cold, for a limited duration, and I have nothing but gratitude for the professional treatment I received at the VFS Kenya offices at Principal Place, in Westlands. 

Monday, however, was special. Having received a notification that my passport was ready for collection the previous week, I arrived around noon to pick the document. The website and the email notifications showed pickup times to be between midday to 3pm. 

But the female attendant that I met there took a look at my receipt and circled a small print that indicated different hours: it was 2 to 5pm, she said firmly. The email and website were for VFS Global; she said. This was VFS Kenya office. 

Quite honestly, I can’t tell the difference between VFS Kenya and VFS Global, which is why I first reported for interview at the Global office on Waiyaki Way. Since one can’t argue with such facts, especially when delivered with such firmness, I opted for the option of paying a “convenience fee” of Sh1,200, instead of waiting until 2pm. 

It was while I waited to make the transaction that I witnessed what made my week. The female attendant turned to her male colleague and delivered words in the genteel singsong of Kikamba, a language I understand perfectly. “Wasia ata? Ke ngutavie…” 

This was so refreshing as folks in such offices that have links with the external world tend to display certain airs, almost a disdain, for their compatriots, so hearing Kikamba was music to the ears. 

