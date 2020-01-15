Tullow suspends early oil pilot scheme over poor roads
SEE ALSO :Blow to KRA as lay-offs cut Tullow’s tax burden by 90pcThe crude oil trucking from Turkana to Mombasa has however had several challenges. In late 2018, Turkana County residents halted the process due to protests. The community in Lokichar had protested against insecurity in the area, which they said was among the issues the Government had promised to address as it started the implementation of the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS). Kenya formally started exporting oil to international markets in August last year when President Uhuru flagged off 200,000 barrels from Mombasa.
