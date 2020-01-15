Tullow suspends early oil pilot scheme over poor roads

Crude Oil being transported from Turkana fields to Mombasa

Tullow has suspended Turkana’s early oil pilot scheme (EOPS) due to severe damage to roads caused by adverse weather in the fourth quarter of 2019.In a statement, Tullow said trucking remains on hold until all roads are repaired to a safe standard. Work continues with Joint Venture Partners and the Government of Kenya to progress the development project. The transfer of stored crude oil from Turkana to Mombasa by road commenced on June 3, 2018, in a ceremony that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto. The first truck arrived at the Kenya Petroleum Refinery Ltd in Mombasa on June 7 of the same year.

SEE ALSO :Blow to KRA as lay-offs cut Tullow’s tax burden by 90pc

The crude oil trucking from Turkana to Mombasa has however had several challenges. In late 2018, Turkana County residents halted the process due to protests. The community in Lokichar had protested against insecurity in the area, which they said was among the issues the Government had promised to address as it started the implementation of the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS). Kenya formally started exporting oil to international markets in August last year when President Uhuru flagged off 200,000 barrels from Mombasa.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Subscribe Now »

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.