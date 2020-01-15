Construction of wind power project kicks off in Meru
SEE ALSO :Why your electricity bills just won’t come down“This is a utility-scale hybrid project, the first of its kind in Africa and will consist of wind, solar and battery storage,” said Mr Kaume. Besides providing additional clean power to the national grid, he said, the project will have many positive impacts on the Meru economy. These include the creation of jobs, community projects initiated through community trust funds and project’s land rents.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Kaume said Athwana was chosen to host the project because the area has good wind resources, which are compatible with the solar resources. “The area is not settled and preliminary studies show the area to not be environmentally sensitive and there are options nearby to connect the project to the national electricity grid,” Kaume revealed, adding that the tentative plan is to have it completed in 2022.
SEE ALSO :Light manufacturing can spur Kenya's industrial revolutionThe locals can continue with their activities in the areas surrounding the project infrastructure, he said. Katherine Persson, Windlab’s Managing Director, East Africa, said the project is expected to bring around 150 million US Dollars (Sh150 billion) to Kenya. It is privately financed and Meru County will be a stakeholder, through the Meru County Investment and Development Corporation, said Persson. The electricity to be generated will be evacuated to the off-taker (Kenya Power) who in turn will distribute it to the final consumers.
