Why State restored turnover tax for small businesses
SEE ALSO :It's time to harness informal sector’s revenue potentialThe reintroduced ToT is payable monthly at the rate of three percent on the gross turnover in the month. In the case where a given business quali?es for both presumptive tax and ToT, the presumptive tax paid will be used to offset the ToT payable. The reintroduced ToT is payable monthly at the rate of three percent on the gross turnover in the month. Coupling ToT with Presumptive Tax is a tremendous and promising step towards comprehensive revenue streamlining of the informal sector. In spite of the revenue collection challenges that have marred the informal sector, sector players have come forward and expressed their willingness to pay taxes when a simpler framework is put in place. This informs the government’s resolve to reintroduce a simpler version of ToT in the framework. To further enhance tax compliance levels in the informal sector, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has put in place an elaborate tax education framework specially tailored to meet the needs of the sector. Through strategic assessments, KRA has gathered that a key contributing factor to low compliance levels within the informal sector has been a wide tax education gap, which the authority now hopes to effectively bridge through sensitisations. With presumptive tax, ToT and tax education now in place, KRA is upbeat that the taxation landscape of the informal sector is set to change for the good. The bene?ts resulting from full compliance by the informal sector cannot be overstated. First and most important, it will have a signi?cant impact on KRA’s tax-base expansion endeavours. Compliance by the sector means more revenue for the government. This will go a long way in bridging the budget de?cits that we have been grappling with. In turn, the government will more comfortably provide crucial services like healthcare, education and undertake infrastructural projects without relying on foreign aid.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Secondly, a clean tax record is a pedestal to the prosperity of any business. No business enterprise worth its salt would risk doing business with a non-compliant business partner. High levels of tax compliance, therefore, open up more opportunities to trade with even government and non-governmental bodies, hence more returns. The authority and the government at large will continue exploring more avenues of simplifying tax administration in the informal sector until the sector’s full potential is felt in the national revenue coffers. KRA, therefore, calls on all sector players to take this patriotic duty positively for a better Kenya. — Mrs Meyo is the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
SEE ALSO :KRA mulls mobile payments to cure turnover tax headache
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.