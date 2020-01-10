Power imports from Uganda increase despite higher geothermal capacity, sustained rains
SEE ALSO :An economic miracle needed to save new railwayThe Ministry of Energy has in the past said Kenya resorts to importing power from Uganda due to a lack of proper infrastructure to transmit cheap power from sites like Olkaria to Western Kenya. Ease access In the absence of imports, the region has to rely on diesel generators as the 132-kilovolt line that can take power generated from Olkaria is in no shape to transmit electricity.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company is currently building a 400kV line from Olkaria to Lessos with an extension to Kisumu that is expected to ease power access for the region. Last year, Kenya and Uganda renegotiated their terms of power trade and agreed to bring down the cost of electricity across borders. The cost of power bought from Uganda has been Sh10 per unit since June 2019, a reduction from upwards of Sh20 in the past.
SEE ALSO :Kenya's top forex earner in troubleBetween January and October, power consumption increased by 2.7 per cent to 7,400 GWh from 7,206GWh. The marginal growth could be a pointer to the tough economic times that businesses went through in the course of 2019, with many power-intensive firms slowing down on electricity usage. Cement production, for instance, dropped to 3.9 million tonnes between January and August 2019, compared to over four million tonnes produced over a similar eight-month period in 2018.
