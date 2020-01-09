Housing cooperative societies billed as most ideal to house the nation
SEE ALSO :The curse of handshakeFormer Maragua MP Elias Mbau, an economist, says the housing cooperative route “will meet focused members organised in a group of like-minded aspiring to own homes”. He says the current format of the housing agenda will be hard to sell especially to “low income earners disillusioned in their hand to mouth budgets as well as the middle income earners grappling with fragile job securities”. Current model untenable
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Urithi Housing Cooperative Society chairman Samuel Maina says the only way the State can realise the housing agenda, “and this not by 2022 as the president commits himself to, but rather for the sensible long-term time frame, is assist Kenyans to own houses of their preference, not of government’s preference.” He says there is a disconnect in the way the agenda is being implemented, adding “there is no sense in taxing people to build houses with no guarantee that the taxed will benefit”.
SEE ALSO :Uhuru to open Naivasha SGR station
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.