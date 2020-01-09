Michael Joseph reveals Safaricom 2020 plan
The platform modelled on Amazon, allows consumers and vendors to create accounts and trade in a wide array of goods and services electronically. "I was not a great fun of Masoko before it was launched; I think there were unanswered questions before it was rolled out. Kenya like most African countries do not have ready logistic to sustain e-commerce, our postal services, state of infrastructure doesn't enable sustainability," he said. Into the New Year, Michael Joseph disclosed that the telecommunication company would broaden the focus on financial, health, education, agricultural services besides data and voice to grow its market share.
In tonight's interview on KTN's Trading Bell programme, he also talks about regional expansion, the economy and impact of mergers in the industry. Succession after last year's death of Bob Collymore will also form discussion in a programme to be aired at 8.00 pm today.

