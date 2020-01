KCB Group injects Sh5b into NBK after acquisition

KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara (PHOTO: FILE)

The Kenya Commercial Bank Group has injected Sh5 billion into National Bank of Kenya (NBK), which it acquired last year, it said on Thursday.“In addition to enabling NBK to comply with capital adequacy requirements, the injection bolsters NBK’s financial resources,” the lender said.

